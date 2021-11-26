Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

A shop local advancer will be held on Saturday for people in the community to support small businesses in the area.

Small business owners are continually looking for ways to market themselves and gain new customers. The owners find these events useful in spreading the news about their business and hopes it brings more people in their stores.

“It’s kind of nice because it’s a smaller boutique, so it’s not the crazy Black Friday. You still get good discounts and sales,” said Allison Gorman, Owner of E. Lane Boutique.

“I hope that it will be beneficial for me as well as the other small businesses that just opened.” said Sierra Williams, owner of Star Kids Boutique.

The owners of these small businesses have high expectations for their store. With the support of supporting of shopping with these small businesses on Saturday, it continues to push them in the right direction towards their goals.

