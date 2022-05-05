State officials are highlighting local businesses in the Erie region during Small Business Week in Pennsylvania.

Across the commonwealth, people are celebrating the diversity and impact of small businesses on the local economy and community.

One state leader from the Department of Community and Economic Development took a tour of downtown Erie on Thursday, May 5.

Mayor Joe Schember and other city leaders visited several local businesses, including the Flagship City Food Hall and Chippers Seafood.

Mike Hanna, Executive Deputy Secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said he is impressed with the amount of development in downtown Erie.

“Small businesses are important. They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends and family. We need to be out supporting them. Coming to Erie and seeing all the activity and construction going on is phenomenal. As I mentioned, it looks like there’s work going on on every block,” said Mike Hanna, Executive Deputy Secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The tour also made stops at the new downtown Erie apparel location as well as the Cat Cafe.