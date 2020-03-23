Local businesses look into creative services during COVID-19 pandemic

Nerves are at an all time high for dozens of local business owners.

Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral says, “I’m just afraid of what tomorrow’s going to bring. We’ve seen a drastic decrease the past few days. I’ve been here, the store has been locked, but the phone doesn’t even ring.”

Larese looks to continue his livelihood, even if that means receiving floral orders online and hand delivering to client’s doorsteps.

This coming after Governor Wolf’s order to shut down all non-life sustaining businesses on Monday at 8am.

The Cork 1794 is creating a new experience with food and drink options for guests.

Billy Lewis, Owner of Red Letter Hospitality says, “From a priority standpoint, our employees are our most important assets, so we feel for them and so we’re figuring out dishes for people that may have been laid off so we though of value and bulk.”

Other local businesses like Andora’s Bubble Tea has also seen a drop in sales from the shutdown, but new ideas arise during this historic pandemic.

However, Andy Steinmetz, Owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea says they are looking into new delivery options.

“It’s definitely not something we planned on launching with such a haste. It has changed, but people have been really receptive and cool about it. It might be something we actually keep around permanently,” Steinmetz said.