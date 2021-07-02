Local businesses looking forward to Fourth of July

The Fourth of July weekend is giving many local business owners more than one reason to celebrate.

Many of them have struggled to stay open or have closed down because of the pandemic. This year more than ever, they need that holiday weekend boost.

The Sheraton Bayfront Hotel expects a lot of out-of-towners from Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh this weekend.

“It’s super important,” said Taylor Pusateri, the front office manager at the Sheraton. “It’s a long weekend. We are really excited about having everybody come on down and seeing the fireworks. our hotel has been busy every weekend, but this is a different level. We have a lot of people coming down and staying multiple nights.”

Pusateri said since the mask mandate ended, business has rebounded.

“I think it makes people more comfortable,” he said. “They want to be here. They want to go out. They have been cooped up and finally they get to enjoy.”

Restaurant and Bar Brewerie also needs a business boost.

“I just think it really brings everyone back together,” said Megan Bechtold of Brewerie. “We were always really slow during the pandemic, so now that everyone is coming back out, it’s great to see people’s faces again.”

Bechtold knows they are far from alone when it comes to pandemic recovery. She hopes all local businesses and restaurants see a lot of customers.

“I think it’s really important to go check out local restaurants,” she added. “We have a great patio, and it’s a great time to get some business in, especially after the pandemic.”

While the State Department of Health lifted the masking order, businesses and other entities still have the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

