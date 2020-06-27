Local Businesses Open Up With Indoor Seating on First Day of Green Phase for Erie County

Businesses downtown opened with indoor seating on Friday with Erie County now in the green phase.

Even with the warmer weather to begin the Summer some residents chose indoor seating after not being able to for more than three months.

Brewerie at Union Station owner Chris Sirianni said some people are opting to sit inside simply because they now have that option.

“Inside’s an option, we’ve had some people today just wanting to sit inside to be inside just to kind of you know feel what the station is like and kinda you know roll back into how things were pre-COVID,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni added with 10,000 feet of outside seating some are choosing to dine out on the patio.

One Erie resident said it’s a relief to be able to meet up with friends and enjoy a night out.

“This is what we’ve been for like literally it feels good it’s like a new normal, but it’s fun, I like being outside seeing friends,” said Erie resident Setu Shaah.

Restaurant owners and employees said they’ve lost revenue over the last couple of months and entering the green phase means they’re able to make some of that money back with indoor seating.

“Drastically helped increase sales and make up for some of that lost revenue that we’ve suffered over the last few months,” said Room 33 Owner Shawn McCall.

McCall added outdoor seating alone has increased their revenue by $1,500.

One employee at El Amigo said outdoor seating helped prepare the restaurant to open at half capacity.

“It’s 50 percent capacity like I said, we’re not expecting much we’re just feeling the flow of it so we can prepare for the future,” said El Amigo server Michael Alvarez.

Many restaurant owners said they want to remind the public to bring a mask when dining out and remain distant from other groups.