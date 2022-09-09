Despite the negative economic impact from inflation and supply chain shortages, most small businesses are optimistic about the future of their business, according to a conducted survey.

A survey by PNC shows that business owners are looking forward to the fall season, and local businesses are preparing for what comes next.

According to PNCs semi-annual survey, small and mid-size businesses are feeling optimistic about the near-term future of their businesses

The survey shows that almost one-half of small businesses are very optimistic about the outlook for their businesses over the next six to twelve months while 40 percent are moderately optimistic.

Seven percent of these business owners feel differently.

“They’re seeing the impact of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in the economy. They’re feeling a little bit more concerned about the potential for weakness in the months ahead,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist, PNC financial services group.

One local brewing company says they are preparing for what comes next but is also waiting to see what the fall season brings.

“Nervously anticipating what’s coming we’ve held off on a price increase across the board just to kind of see how the fall plays out so just kind of waiting to see what the economy does,” said Jason Lavery, president of Lavery Brewing Company.

The owner of a downtown cafe says the negative economic impact has forced them to become creative with packaging after encountering skyrocketing prices.

“Whatever we have to go through our business is going to make it through. Our hope is that the Erie community and our customers would continue to come and see us and support our business.” said Mabel Howard, owner of Cafe 710.

The owner of Lavery Brewing Company said even though his business was impacted by inflation and supply chain shortages, he’s hopeful on having a productive fall season.

“Our busy season really starts like September, October, November, December so yeah Octoberfest season’s always like the beginning of the fun part of the year where pumpkin, beers, Octoberfest comes out,” said Lavery.

The chief economist for PNC said he believes that we will continue to see economic growth over time nationally and in the Erie area.