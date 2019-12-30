Local businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve!

This decade is coming to an end. People will soon be out celebrating New Year’s Eve. Local restaurants and bars are already preparing for the big night. Tammy Oneil is the General Manager at The Cork and says they have been preparing for quite some time. “We already have over 200 reservations,” said Oneil

Molly Brannigan’s is also ready to welcome the crowds downtown. “We are featuring a live stream of the ball dropping in Dublin and there will be an Irish toast at 7 pm,” said bartender Lauren Parent. She also encouraged patrons to arrange a ride before hand if they will be heavily drinking. “Be safe don’t drink and drive,” said Parent.

Both restaurants will be fully staffed and if you want to make sure you have a table reservations are recommended.