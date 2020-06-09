Local businesses prepare for when Erie County is allowed to enter the Green Phase

Businesses are on hold while Erie County remains in the Yellow Phase.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stated that she doesn’t think it’s a good use of the county’s limited resources to enforce the restrictions associated with the Yellow Phase.

Despite Dahlkemper’s remarks, Panache Salon and Spa explained that they don’t plan to reopen until the state gives them the go ahead.

They said they are planning to make sure it is a safe return for everyone.

“We changed schedules around so that we’re going to have two shifts, so if one shift becomes sick and has to be quarantined we can still continue to operate. We’ve invested in electrostatic fogging machines,” said James Farrell, chief operating officer, Panache Salon and Spa.

Also, the owner of iRock Fitness and Level Red Boxing explained that the doors to the gym will also remain closed until the governor gives his approval.

In the meantime, the gyms are being prepared with added signage, some of which includes six foot measurements when checking in. Cardio machines are being blocked off to maintain social distancing and additional hand sanitizing stations have also been added.