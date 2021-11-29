Local businesses react to impact from Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is often a big booster for local businesses as they look forward to the holiday season.

The owner of Allen Stoneware Gallery on West 8th Street said that the internet saved her business during COVID.

The owner said that Cyber Monday is always good for businesses, but it is really just part of the mix.

Other businesses we talked to say that Cyber Monday is not necessarily a big business day.

“So its not all that particular for me, but the internet is certainly has helped my business immensely,” said Vickie Allen-Shea from Allen Stoneware Gallery.

“I feel a lot of people we anticipated did shop a little earlier this year, but both Black Friday and shop small were big days for us,” said Christie Spear from Inside the Jelly Jar.

Spear said that the days leading up to Christmas are usually the most busy for them.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists