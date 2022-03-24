The City of Erie has big plans for Summer 2022, to finally bring back popular events like Celebrate Erie, The Tall Ships Festival, and Lights over Lake Erie.

The cancellation of these events because of the COVID-19 pandemic took a financial toll on local businesses.

“I think it’s really nice to see State Street be alive. St. Patrick’s Day was really busy and we saw a lot of people down here. It felt really good and I think we are looking for more of that this spring and summer,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager at Molly Brannigan’s.

The owner of Hooks Catfish Kitchen said with having events like Celebrate Erie return to downtown Erie, it could give more opportunities for other restaurants to make some money.

“You know, it’s going to be a lot of money generating for all of the businesses down here. People can try different things, they can try my fish or they can go next door to the food court, it’s going to be nice,” said Rahman Hooks, Owner of Hooks Catfish Kitchen.

“We hope to have pretty much everybody come visit us at least once because there is a little something for everybody here,” said Lea Bodine, Front End Lead at the Erie Food Co-Op.

Whether it be shopping for groceries or shopping for food at the Food Hall, one thing they looked forward to is a sense of normalcy.

“We love it when people are here, we really want that kind of sense of normalcy back. We want to see families playing in the park and coming to have a snack and going to get ice cream down the street,” Goddard said.

