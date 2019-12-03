Local businesses saw a rise in sales during Small Business Saturday

Local Erie businesses saw a boom in sales this past weekend.

More than 35 small businesses in the area took part in Small Business Saturday.

A sales associate at the Grasshopper in the Federal Hill District says more than 100 people stopped by and the store reached its $2,600 goal.

On the West Side of town, Inside the Jelly Jar reached its goal in sales, bringing in more than $3,000.

Mama Mia’s BOWtique also had an increase in sales after moving to the West Erie Plaza just a few months ago.

“We have seen a huge increase in sales. We are getting a lot more traffic into our store. It’s so nice that we have the space to expand as much as we want too,” said Kristen Sharp, Director of Marketing, Mama Mia’s BOWtique.

Local store owners say they already look forward to next year’s Small Business Saturday.