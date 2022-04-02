April 2 kicked off the first day of trout season. Local businesses shared what sales are looking like so far.

Increased sales for fishing equipment spiked the day before trout season began.

Business owners attributed the early sales to families who are preparing for trout camp.

The popular items that customers purchase for trout season are minnows, meal worms, maggots, and grubs for bait.

Owners shared what determines if stores stay busy during the season.

“It all depends on how the fish are biting. If they’re catching a lot of fish then we’re really busy. If the fishing’s kind of slow, people aren’t so apt to come out,” said Laura Daniels, Owner and Operator of Presque Isle Angler Bait and Tackle.

Daniels said hat the first day of trout season is considered the first day of their summer season.