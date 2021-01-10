Local businesses see the impact from local football teams making the playoffs this season

Some local businesses are seeing the impact and potential dollar signs of the Bills, Browns, and Steelers making it to the playoffs.

We spoke to business owners and fans who are excited about the game tonight.

Several fans said that with not a lot going on recently, these games give them something to look forward to as well as the chance to support local businesses.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan is doing some shopping at the Millcreek Mall. This fan said he couldn’t find any Steelers gear in his area.

“I came all the way from Cleveland because I could barely find Pittsburgh Steelers stuff down in that area. So I came all the way from Cleveland Ohio to get some stuff for my house,” said Shawn Milneix, Gearing up for Browns vs Steelers Game.

Some Browns fans that are also doing some shopping said that it is exciting to buy gear and support their team in the playoffs after many years of waiting.

“It’s just fun now because we are a winning team right now. To go and support and buy it’s just a good time right now,” said Lindsay Grygier, Gearing up for the Browns Steelers Game.

“Support the small businesses. It’s very important it really is. I came in to see if could get something new,” said Cheryl Walsh, Gearing up for the Browns vs Steelers Game.

Brian Bowers, the owner of a local sporting goods store, Sports Obsession, said that with all three teams in the playoffs, Bills, Browns, and Steelers jerseys have been hard to keep on the shelves.

“Flying off the shelves so we just got some more in so that’s good news, but it’s been hard to keep inventory in for the first time ever we were running out of stuff,” said Brian Bowers, Owner of Sports Obsession.

The owner of one local sports bar and restaurant said that he waited over 15 years to see these three local teams make it to the playoffs.

“I’ve actually been waiting 16 years for this to have three local teams. I always said that would be the best football season for business,” said Michael Miodus, Owner of Odis 12.

Miodus added that he is thankful restaurants were able to be open for the NFL playoffs.

“The Buffalo Bills yesterday, you know tons of fans out and we’re expecting a big night tonight with the Pittsburgh Cleveland game,” said Miodus.

Some fans said whether they choose to go out or stay home, watching NFL playoff games bring a sense of normalcy and excitement to the start of 2021.