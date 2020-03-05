Local businesses step up protocols with fear of coronavirus spreading

With the fear of coronavirus growing, many businesses are stepping up safety protocols for their employees. Marquette Savings Bank in Erie has flu season protocols that have been heightened during the coronavirus spread.

“We do know in our industry that we are touching money that has been everywhere and has been touched by who knows.” said Stella LaPaglia, Sr. VP of Human Resources.

LaPaglia says they keep hand sanitizer at all the teller stations and often wipe down counter surfaces with anti-bacterial wipes.

“Oh I think it’s great, the more the better,” said Erie resident Kelly Boyd. “It couldn’t hurt. I was a janitor for years. I just recently retired and the big thing is cleaning.”

Union City resident Dennis Peterson suggests just washing your hands will help.

“One guy said ‘wash your hands like you’re trying to get a club stamp off that you don’t want your mother to see.'” Peterson said.

The bank has a pandemic protocol that started back in 2009 during the H1N1 scare. This includes employees working from home if they are sick. Recently, they added the concept of social distancing to prevent any possible spreading.

“Asking employees not to shake hands in social settings. Maybe refrain from hugs, kisses on the cheek and things like that.” LaPaglia said.

One aspect of their social distancing policy is their mobile cash withdrawal at their ATMs where you can just use your phone and you don’t have to touch any of the buttons on the ATM.

“Social distancing is an important thing when you have a teller and you have someone who is coming to your window who appears to have some type of symptom, everybody is prepared for that.” said Kelly Montefiori, Marquette Savings Bank.