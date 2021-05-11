Local businesses surrounding UPMC Park react to the return of baseball in Erie

Local business owners and staff surrounding UPMC Park are excited about the return to the ball park.

After more than a year of dining restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local managers and restaurant owners are looking forward to seeing more businesses.

Staff from Slices on French and Cloud 9 Wine Bar said that the Seawolves season will provide a sense of normalcy.

“Just to be able to see people, see people enjoying themselves and getting out there and enjoying the weather and the sports it feels like it’s been a long time. So we’re excited to see it come back,” said Halle Hardin, Manager of Slices on French.

“It’s going to be a little chilly tonight, but I hope people are just anxious to go out and they will. Now businesswise we’re gonna see what happens,” said Betrand Artigues, Owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Though it’s colder this evening, staff from businesses surrounding the ballpark say that they look forward to a potentially busier summer.