Local businesses team up to spread holiday cheer in North East

Local North East businesses are coming together to make spirits a little brighter for their community.

Several businesses, including the 4 N.I.N.E. Thrift Store and the Skunk and Goat Tavern teamed up on Saturday.

Folks in attendance could drive up and receive food, clothing and gifts just in time for the holidays.

The general manager of the Skunk and Goat Tavern says this event continues to show why North East takes care of its own, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the people have lose their jobs, they’ve had to move out of their homes into the homes of their parents, the kids’ grandparents. There’s a lot more families now that need that help, that little extra bit, if anything.” said Christina Davis.

This is the sixth year that the event has taken place in North East.