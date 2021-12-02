Local businesses to receive funding part of Flagship Fund Micro-Grant Program

20 local businesses will soon receive funding through a City of Erie grant called the Flagship Fund.

On Thursday, Mayor Joe Schember announced that 20 local business owners who are now part of the Flagship Fund Micro Grant Program.

City of Erie officials created the program to provide financial assistance to small local businesses.

One recipient says, right now, many business owners are trying to sustain day to day operations. She says this funding helps business owners get back on their feet.

“It’s very hard to predict the revenue stream, you don’t know and things still are happening. You know, needing to do maintenance on stuff so funds like this is what helps us to address those issues.” said Karen Thomas, Owner of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro.

Thomas says it’s great to see other business owners receive dollars necessary for improvement.

