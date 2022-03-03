With gas almost $4 a gallon, some of your favorite restaurants might be charging a little more for food those days.

We’ve all seen the price of gas increasing for months leading up to this point.

However, now that it made an even bigger leap this week, it’s made it even more expensive for places that need it the most.

Shane McGarrey, owner of McGarrey’s Oakwood Cafe, says the cost of gas has been an ongoing issue for his restaurant for months.

“Unfortunately, it’s to the point where if we don’t raise or prices or if we haven’t raised prices, we weren’t going to pay the bills,” said Shane McGarrey, owner of McGarrey’s Oakwood Cafe.

They have had to increase food costs up to 7% in the last six months.

“We’re trying not to go higher even though it’s looking that they might be the case, unfortunately. That’s not putting any more money into anyone’s pockets, that’s just paying the bills,” McGarrey said,

While the owner of McGarrey’s had to make some adjustments because of the price of gas, the manager at Calamari’s said they are very fortunate to not have to make any change at all.

“So far, we have not noticed anything. It has still been the same. We will have to see what happens over the next couple days. So far, we have had our steady to-go business for lunch and that hasn’t been an issue at all,” said Chubs, Manager at Calamari’s Squid Row.

But, that’s not to say things won’t change at Calamari’s if gas prices keep increasing.

“We didn’t have to change any prices because of the gas yet and everything is still staying where it is. Hopefully, we don’t have to go higher than we are,” Chubs said.