Local businessman awarded Community Employee of the Year award

A businessman is being recognized for giving back to the community.

John Melody, owner of the U-Pick 6 Restaurants was presented with the Community Employee of the Year award.

The award is given to someone who employs people with intellectual disabilities.

Melody currently has five employees throughout his restaurants through the supported employment program with the Barber National Institute.

“We’re really a business that’s about people and it’s about the customers. It’s about the employees. It’s about the people that work for us. If we can provide an opportunity for somebody with an intellectual disability, we’re happy to do so,” said John Melody, Owner of U-Pick 6 Restaurants.

The award is from a statewide competition held by a Pennsylvania advocacy group.