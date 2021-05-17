Local businessman creates $350,000 challenge fund to encourage community members to donate to the We Believe in Erie Fund

The We Believe in Erie Fund is getting a big boost from one local philanthropist.

The Erie Community Foundation announced today that local businessman, Tom Hagan, is creating a $350,000 challenge fund to encourage community members to donate to the We Believe in Erie Fund.

This fund was created to increase pathways to success for local minority students through scholarships, apprenticeships, and internships.

The Community Foundation and the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation each committed one million dollars to the We Believe in Erie Fund.

“Tom Hagan, a friend of all of us in the community, stepped forward and said that he would match every gift made to this fund between now and October 1st to $350,000. So that’s a tremendous boost to our fundraising efforts to raise that third million dollars,” said Mike Batchelor, President of Erie Community Foundation.

