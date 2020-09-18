Local butcher receives $350,000 in funding to expand store into a boutique market

A local butcher is receiving $350,000 in funding to continue serving the Erie area.

Gordon’s Butcher and Market is receiving the money from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Food Financing Initiative, with the help of State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

The financing program invests in new and expanding grocery and healthy food retail outlets. The money will be used to expand the store into a boutique market called Gordon’s South Market.

Gordon’s is one of 115 statewide recipients.