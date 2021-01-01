Local butcher sees increase in pork sales for New Year holiday

Gordon’s Butcher and Food Market has been gearing up for the New Year holiday.
This week, customers have been stopping by to prepare for their traditional pork and sauerkraut dinners.
This year there’s been an increase in pork sales as many spent the holiday at home. Gordon’s is closed for New Year’s Day, but will reopen Saturday.
Just a reminder that we close at 3pm today. Lots of great meat and seafood out the door and we can’t wait to see how…Posted by Gordon's Butcher & Market on Thursday, December 31, 2020