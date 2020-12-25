Local cafe creates “Fight against Frost” campaign to give back to the community

One local downtown Erie cafe is doing more than surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s fighting the winter cold too. The cafe has begun a campaign called “The Fight against Frost.”

We’re at a time where the homeless population need our help more than ever to stay warm and survive throughout these brutal winter storms. Cafe 7-10 is going on year three in giving back and spreading love by using their sweets to raise as much gloves to warm the hands to those in need.

“What we’re doing here is we’re going to give back a pair of gloves for every purchase at the cafe, every gift certificate or any dessert trays. That’s our way of spreading the love.” said Mabel Howard, owner of Cafe 7-10.

There’s a struggle against frostbite during this time of the year. Mabel Howard’s goal is to help cover 3,000 pair of hands.

“It’s simple as purchasing a cup of coffee. If I were to transfer that money of a cup of coffee and then be able to cover the hands of five little children, that would make me feel so much better, so that was the beginning of it.” Howard said.

With just a simple gift, this would warm the hands of those in need.

“To have young people having the spirit at a young age to do community service or to give back a part of their God-given skills and talents, I think that is a blessing.” said Gary Horton, Director of the Quality of Life Learning Center.

Mabel Howard began this campaign when she witnessed kids going to school wearing one glove, or none at all. This motivated her to collect as many gloves to prevent those from getting frostbite.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know that something as simple as giving gloves away can help to protect them against frostbite.” Howard said.

The gloves will also go out to other organizations that many depend for assistance.

“Just keeping those in need in mind and in your heart, that’s the message I want to leave to the community.” Howard said.

Mabel’s goal is to cover the hands of at least 3,000 with a pair of gloves by the end of the year.