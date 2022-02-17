Local cafe shows appreciation to Erie Fire Department as part of National Random Acts of Kindness Day

A local café took advantage of National Random Acts of Kindness Day by showing appreciation to first responders in Erie.

Cafe 710’s owner Mabel Howard and her mother visited the Erie Fire Department on Thursday to show their gratitude for the work the firemen do in the community.

“Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day and we just wanted to do something special for those people that are keeping us protected with their daily works,” said Mabel Howard, Owner of Cafe 7-10.

Their efforts stem from the fire department comforting them in a time of despair.

“Even going back to the day that our house burned down, like what would we have done if we didn’t have the firefighters to come and protect us and give us hope,” Howard said.

Erie Fire Department officials recall helping the family in that moment refreshing as they typically see the worst side of people.

“We always see people when they’re at their worst and it can weigh on you sometimes, so it’s nice to be able to help and know that we did something good,” said Thomas Majczyk, Lieutenant with the Erie Fire Department.

Fire officials share their sentiments on being appreciated after putting their lives on the line daily.

“It’s always a nice thing when someone goes out of their way like that. We appreciate it a lot. We always, unfortunately at the nature of the job, we tend to see a lot of bad things every day at work, so it’s always nice when you come to work and something makes you feel good like this,” Majczyk said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Cafe 7-10 will continue their random acts of kindness throughout the community and the fire department is happy they were able to be a part of it.