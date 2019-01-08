Local cancer patient inspires others with her positive spirit

Edinboro, PA - Mikki Bort was first diagnosed with cancer more than 10 years ago. She underwent treatment and the cancer went into remission. Recently, she was told her cancer returned. This time, in her brain. She has tumors in her brain for which she has had several surgeries for. She remains hopeful, despite all she's been through, which has inspired others, like her Tai Chi students to adapt a never-give-up attitude similar to Bort's. She's passionate about networking with other people who are struggling during cancer treatment. She says the inspiration she got from others during the time she first had cancer, has made her want to be there for others in the same way.