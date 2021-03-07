Local candidate for County Sheriff admits to misconduct during career at state correctional institute

A local county council member and candidate for sheriff has admitted to allegations lodged against him by a female inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Cambridge Springs back in 2014.

According to the Erie Times News, County Councilman Brian Shank, Republican candidate for sheriff and current county council member for the 5th District, is facing allegations of misconduct that would later become part of a civil lawsuit against one of his peers.

The Times News reports that Shank admitted to striking a female inmate and using code names over the intercom to warn inmates when administrators were in the building.

A lawsuit was filed against Shank in these cases.

According to Shank, the suit was dismissed as it was found “unsubstantiated.”

Shank retired from the state prison in 2014 due to health problems around the same time that the allegations came to light.