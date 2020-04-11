Local candy shops sell Easter chocolate with limitations

Easter candy is still available at local chocolate shops.

The doors are still open at Pulako’s and Stefanelli’s, but there are new procedures for maintaining social distancing and safety.

We found out how these limitations are impacting Easter candy sales this year.

So when you buy your last minute Easter chocolate, remember safety for everyone is the first priority.

“We are doing everything we can for our community to keep our store clean and sanitized because we care about our customers and we definitely care about our community here in Erie,” said Christine Andrews from Stefanelli’s.