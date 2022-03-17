Many people are taking advantage of the warm weather so they can get their cars washed.

There was a long line of cars at Frog’s Car Wash on West Grandview Blvd. Thursday afternoon.

One customer said it’s very important to get all of the salt off. He says that it can make all the parts rot if the salt gets under your vehicle.

“They go crazy with the salt around here. I don’t know, you drive around and you have a cloud of salt around you when you get going. It gets into everything, it gets into that metal and it rots your car out,” said Dan Steinker, Erie resident.

Steinker says he gets his car washed at least once a week to make sure the salt comes off.