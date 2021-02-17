Local Catholic churches adapt to Ash Wednesday during COVID-19 pandemic

Like so many religious gatherings, Ash Wednesday looks a little different for this year.

Pastors from local Catholic churches opting to sprinkle ashes on top of parishioners’ heads to limit contact.

Father Michael Ferrick of St. Peter Cathedral says this tradition has existed in other countries on Ash Wednesday. However, many Americans are more familiar with being marked on one’s forehead.

“I think everything with COVID has changed and I think people are appreciative that they’re able to receive ashes even if its in the sprinkle, instead of being marked on the forehead. In time, we’ll go back to where we were before.” Father Ferrick said.

Father Ferrick says some members of the community may appreciate the changes to Ash Wednesday services this year, connecting them with the universal church practices.