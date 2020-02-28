Local celebrities read books to Jefferson Elementary students for Read Across America

The children at Jefferson Elementary School got a special visit from local celebrities for Read Across America.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Monday, Mayor Joe Schember, Kathy Dahlkemper and more stopped by to read beloved books like Green Eggs and Ham and Hop on Pop to classes on Friday.

After the reading, the children had a party to celebrate.

“I think the ability to read is important, and these kids are at an age where they are probably in the early stages of that. The more they can see and hear, the better. Obviously with elected officials here doing it, hopefully that means something to them as well.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Jill McCormick and Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio were, as always, excited to be among the celebrity readers in the classrooms.