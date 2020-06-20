Local chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants celebrates World Refugee Day

The local chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants celebrated World Refugee Day on June 20th.

World Refugee Day is a chance to raise awareness of the plight of refugees around the world and of the efforts to protect their human rights.

People spent the afternoon picking up boxes with a diverse assortment of food inside of them.

In purchasing these meals, the community supported two locally owned businesses Sham Market and UK Supermarket.

Those who picked up the meals also enjoyed live entertainment from their cars.

The director of USCRI Erie said that in the previous years they’ve had an evening event and a week long series of celebrations. The director added that this year they’ve made some changes due to the pandemic.

“We’re doing a drive up. There Jamii boxes. Jamii means together, community in Swahili and so within that Sham Market and UK Market both ethnic markets in town,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Director of USCRI Erie.

The director added that through the event they raised over $3,000 that will go towards one of their programs.