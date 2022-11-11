On Friday, five local nonprofits received $25,000 thanks to the Erie community.

In the last several years, Country Fair has raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

Through Country Fair charity pumps, five local nonprofits are receiving $25,000. Customers who used the charity pumps donated $0.02 per gallon to the cause.

From May 1 to Oct. 31, the Erie community raised more than $125,000.

“It’s important to do this because it brings awareness to the community what charities are out there and that were all part of this mission together, that were all out here to help people in need in different ways,” said Randy Newport, executive director, Women’s Care Center.

Newport said the Women’s Care Center plans to use the funds to provide mobile pregnancy services to Erie city and county residents.

Other charities include the ANNA Shelter, Erie City Mission, Grady’s Decision and the Multicultural Community Resource Center.

One leader from Grady’s Decision said the funds from the charity pump will allow them to help more families with premature babies.

“An initiative like this only enhances the families that we can help locally. More money comes in means more money goes out. This for us has been the biggest donation year ever in our history and we couldn’t get there with out Country Fair’s help,” said Ryan Smith, founder, Grady’s Decision.

In the last four years, the charity pump initiative has raised more than half of a million dollars.

“We’ll start up again next spring with the program. Five more nonprofits from the area were looking forward for that, but we are so enthused how people have gone out of their way,” said Paul Rankin, vice president of marketing, Country Fair.

Nonprofits can now apply to be selected for Country Fair Cares. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.