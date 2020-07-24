Local charities to benefit from Country Fair’s “Pump for Charity” initiative

Donating to charity can be a bit difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but pumping for charity is a bit safer.

Pumping gas to feed your car? Well, you’re also pumping for charity.

Two cents of every gallon of gasoline sold at the designated pump will be allocated to the Country Fair charity program. The funds will be dispersed equally to each non-profit.

St. Martin Center is one of the organizations that will be receiving some of the proceeds.

“We’re very thankful for Country Fair, they certainly did not have to do this, but we’re excited to be part of it in its second year and we know it’s going to make a difference from our program and our children.” said David Gonzalez, CEO of the St. Martin Center.

Each organization has its own plans on what to do with the donations. Gonzalez says the St. Martin Learning Center holds over 2,000 and transportation is an essential part of the program. Purchasing vans is needed for the children.

“It really is natural for us to partner with Country Fair. We already get our gas there anyways, so it’s a win win. It’ll be a benefit to the children, not just now, but for many years to come with a vehicle.”

The two cents that you’ll be pumping will also benefit the women and children at the Mercy Center for Women. There’s a Holy Rosary project in place that is meant to provide housing for them and those centers will go a long way.

“We will be providing 13 apartments to help more women and children to come off the streets and maintain permanent housing on their journey.” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

The Pump for Charity program will run until October 31st. You can find these designated pumps at 38 Erie County Country Fair locations.

You can learn more about the Pump for Charity program by clicking here.