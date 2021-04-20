Local charter school launching food truck, giving students the opportunity for real life experiences

A new food truck is hitting the road in our community, and one local charter school is giving its students the opportunity for real life experiences.

The new “Food for Thought” Food Truck is hard to miss. The Charter School of Excellence has been working on making this food truck for the past year.

CSE purchased this truck by teaming up the episcopal church in Erie, as well as with grant money from the Erie Community Foundation.

Its purpose is to be an extension of the workforce development and culinary arts program by providing real world experience in skills like customer service, hospitality, and more.

The school’s principal tells us why providing these real world experiences are so important for the students.

“Students need soft skills. Good employers can teach employees how to do just about anything as far as the job is concerned. When it comes to soft skills, you know, those things are not taught anymore so our programs, one of the things that our programs do, is to really focus on soft skill development,” said Daniel Mastrian, Principal, Charter School of Excellence Skill Center.

They are still in the testing phase for the food truck so it’s not traveling anywhere in Erie quite yet, but Principal Mastrian hopes it will be out of testing by the end of May.