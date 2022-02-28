The Downtown Erie YMCA is offering a cooking class with a local chef for kids in the neighborhood.

The new program is called “Pots of Fun Cooking Class with Chef Lisa Heidelberg.”

The initiative of this class is to offer a cooking class for kids in the neighborhood while learning new ways of cooking food.

Chef Lisa said that she hopes the kids will have fun while learning a life skill. She also wants to see the kids take a career path in cooking.

“I’m just thrilled to be part of something so positive and to share maybe some things with food that they maybe might not have thought about before,” said Chef Lisa Heidelberg, Business is Served by Lisa.

The cooking class will meet every week on Mondays at the Downtown YMCA at 5 p.m.