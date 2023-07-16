The ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum and Perry’s Ice Cream are celebrating National Ice Cream Day.

The first 200 visitors to the museum received one free coupon for a pint of Perry’s Ice Cream.

Perrys Ice Cream rolled out 14 new flavors earlier this year, so the kids had a lot to be excited about.

“Oh my gosh, all kids love Ice Cream. Big kids, little kids, doesn’t matter how old you are. And so we’re just thrilled that we can share the ice cream joy. Especially with the past few weeks that we’ve had with the weather being so hot. . . it’s a great way to end the day,” said Julie Boam, director of operations for the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Boam said she hopes the ice cream will help kids to stay cool on a hot day down the road.