The Trail of Treats returned to the Millcreek Mall on Thursday and continues Friday.

Kids ages 12 and under got a chance to start on Halloween early. Organizations and businesses were set up all around the mall as children stopped for candy, more than enough to give them a sugar rush.

“In Erie, you just never know with the weather on Halloween so you don’t have to wear your winter coat over your costume here, you don’t have to worry about weather or traffic, it’s just a fun event where everyone can just come together and trick-or-treat,” said Brandon Boyd, director of marketing for the LECOM Achievement Center.

“She’s actually only two years old, so this is our first trick-or-treating experience. It’s actually kind of nice because now we have an indoor opportunity to show her what it’s like to go to a place and get the candy. It’s a nice transition for her for hopefully what we end up doing for Halloween on Tuesday,” said Stephanie Casey, Trail of Treats guest.

If you missed out Thursday night, don’t worry. The Trail of Treats runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.