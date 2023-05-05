(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A local children’s book author announced that they will be holding a book signing this Saturday at Barnes & Noble in honor of their new book that just so happens to be based on a true story.

Camile Licate and her friend Bree the Rescue Rooster, will signing books at the Barnes & Noble located at 5909 Peach Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Licate’s newest book, titled “Bree and Me, a True Story of a Rescue Rooster’s Journey” tells the story of real-life social media sensation Bree the Rescue Rooster and their journey from a chick in New York City to finding his forever home.

Along the way, Bree learns how to become “a chicken with a mission” to change the world with his message of love for all animals, people, and the planet.

Camile Licate is a graduate of Mercyhurst University and is also the writer, producer, and host of Kids for Positive Change that airs on WQLN PBS.

For more information on Bree and Camile, check out their website here.