Local chocolate and flower shops struggle with Valentine’s Day supply

Love is in the air and local flower and chocolate shops are facing supply issues due to the supply chain crisis across the nation.

Flowers and chocolate are the usual gifts for Valentine’s Day and local shops are having to work around supply chain issues to continue accommodating customers with their gifts this holiday.

This includes owners and managers suggesting other bouquets and chocolate assortments to make up for the lack of supply.

Another factor affecting sales this year is this year’s Super Bowl, leading to a large number of people buying gifts in advance.

“I’m really limited with what we were able to give choices-wise. Try to make it more like the look and the feel rather than someone being super specific about what they wanted,” said Ruth Thompson, Owner of Rose Bud Flower Shop.

“We have not been able to get the dark chocolate. Dark chocolate, full hearts, we couldn’t get them this year,” said Susan Mazzone, Manager of Pulakos Chocolates in the Millcreek Mall.

Both stores are moving forward with sales to the best of their ability.