Local chocolate stores seeing increase in business as Valentine’s Day approaches

Erie residents are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from buying chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

Lines are long at stores on the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. While business is booming, they still are working hard to keep customers safe.

Many were lined up at Stefanelli’s Candies buying chocolate for loved ones. Their biggest seller is chocolate covered strawberries.

Linda Maloney, the general manager for Stefanelli’s, says while Friday was busy, the days before Valentine’s Day is usually non-stop.

“We are requiring masks, social distancing, we try. Most of our shops are small, so we are just trying to limit the number of people coming in.” Maloney said.

Despite the pandemic, Maloney says a lot of people find so much comfort in chocolate.

“It actually has not harmed us too much at all. People want that comfort food and they want their chocolate. It has not slowed us down too much. We will get a little lull here and there, but for the most part, all of our holidays have been pretty busy.” Maloney said.

Romolo’s Chocolate had a full parking lot and long lines on Friday.

“Business has been doing great. We have been having successful days all this week, so we are very pleased.” said Tony Stefanelli.

Stefanelli says busy or not, keeping customers safe is a top priority. They are wiping down all counters after every customer.

“We are trying to maintain social distancing as best we can, but people are shopping and that is a little bit difficult for us. We are really trying to be very stringent about the masks.” Stefanelli said. He says last Easter, but he is thankful that business is thriving again.