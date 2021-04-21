Local church accepting donations for migrant girls this weekend

“Love thy neighbor as thyself” is the phase Erie First Assembly is acting on to help the underage migrant girls in Erie.

Erie First Assembly is going to be the hub for donations.

The church, located off Oliver Road, is across the street from the Pennsylvania International Academy where the children are being housed.

The pastor of the church says they’ve heard there is a need of donations to supplement what the kids already have. The children are in need of underwear, socks, shirts, toys and other necessities.

This will be a drive-thru donation drop-off only.

The pastor says the PIA Facility has workers working with the kids, but the church will provide volunteers if they are needed.

Those interested in volunteering would need to fill out a form on the Erie First website.

Although the PIA hasn’t given a clear indication they need volunteers, the church wants to be ready just in case they are given the green light.

“We believe Jesus said love your neighbor as yourself and they are quite literally our neighbor. It’s just really important for us to keep the main thing the main thing, and focus on the fact that there’s children and they need something and so we’re going to do what we can to provide it,” said Nichole Schreiber, pastor, Erie First Assembly.

Donation drives will be held at Erie First — 8150 Oliver Road — on the following dates and times:

SATURDAY, APRIL 24TH | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25TH | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1ST | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2ND | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

DONATION ITEMS NEEDED (Donated items must be brand new):

Toiletry items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.)

Socks

Slipper socks

Flip-Flops

Sweatshirts

Jackets

Underwear

Hair ties

Conditioner

Games (i.e. Hula Hoops, puzzles, bubbles)

Donations will be accepted as long as they are needed. List is subject to change.

You can also fill out this form if you are interested in working directly with the children.