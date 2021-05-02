Local church celebrates Orthodox Easter

Over 300 million Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter today, including one local church here in Erie.

According to Father Pimen Simon at the Church of the Nativity, he said the reason why Jesus resurrecting from the dead is celebrated now is because of the calendar difference between the Western Christendom and Eastern Christiandom.

“Everywhere in the world Orthodox Christians gather together right before midnight on Easter morning and I use an example. It’s like midnight in Times Square and New Years Eve for Orthodox Christians,” said Father Pimen Simon, Director of Parish at the Church of the Nativity.

The continuation of the Orthodox Easter services were completed this afternoon.