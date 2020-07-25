Local church collects water and gift cards for homeless in the community

Church members came together recently to help the homeless in our community.

The Antioch Baptist church collected water and gift cards to give away to those who are less fortunate.

One church member came up with the idea and enlisted help from her church community.

The church member said that she organized this collection because ministry is about helping others outside of the church walls.

“I have been blessed this entire pandemic where we’ve been shutdown and I think it’s time I give back to my community and those who are less fortunate than myself,” said Kristina Thames, Organizer.