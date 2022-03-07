One local church is donating thousands of dollars to help a church in Poland care for Ukrainian refugees.

McLane Church in Edinboro established the Ukraine Fund while partnering with Baptyści Chełm Church in Poland.

McLane Church reached out to one of its church members who is already a Poland native to connect them to its partnering church.

So far $15,000 have been donated to this fund.

The money donated will be used to help the church pay for rising costs as they continue to take in more refugees from Ukraine.

“And of course, the first thing we thought of is being able to assist them with and provide them with financial assistance to buy food, to buy bedding, to buy clothing that they’re trying to furnish to those people,” said Brian Kelly, Senior Pastor at McLane Church.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To donate to the Ukraine Fund, click here. For more information, check out McLane Church’s Facebook page.