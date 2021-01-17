Local church gives back to the community for Martin Luther King Jr Day

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr Day, one local church is giving back to the community.

Martin Luther King Jr Day is a huge part of the community here and everywhere across the world which is why one local church is honoring the legacy of Dr. King by giving to those in need.

“It’s really surreal for us to be able to capture the mission of Dr. King and his faith as well as his service in one event,” said Selena King, Administrative Assistant for Christ Community Church.

The I Have a Dream speech has caught the attention of America’s hearts and kept the world listening.

The dream for a local church is to give back to the community. One member at Christ Community Church explains.

“Dr. King was passionate about the community. He was passionate about justice and he was passionate about need,” said Patrick Lyons, Member of Christ Community Church.

To help those in need, the church gave away donated blankets and clothes along with blessing bags.

“In the blessing bags we have a little bit of something for the people. There is shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, and some have gatorade,” said Kathy Schaff, Erie City Council Member.

One civil rights leader explained how looking after one another especially those in need is all part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision.

“We try to do good where we can. We still have hope and believe in our democracy and the strength of the United States,” said Gary Horton, President of Erie N.A.A.C.P.

Christ Community Church continues to give back to the people in need every year to honor Martin Luther King Jr and by bringing the community closer together.