Local church holds benefit to help a family that lost everything in a fire just before Christmas

One local church is stepping in to help a family that lost everything in a fire.

The First Church of God in Cambridge Springs held a spaghetti dinner, action and raffle over the weekend.

Six people lived in the house, including two volunteer firefighters. The family’s house burned down just days before Christmas. The family had no insurance.

Family members say they appreciate the help in rebuilding their lives from this unexpected loss.

“This is what we are doing, helping them out with things that they had lost and replacing items to hopefully get their house down. That’s our main goal to try to get the house down. We got them a new place to live for a little bit,” said Jennifer Runser, family member.

You can contact Jennifer Runser for more information on how you can help the family.