Local church holds presentation after traveling internationally to meet Gannon alumni from Saudi Arabia

One local church has a fun way of bringing people together to learn more about Gannon alumni in Saudi Arabia.

Seph Kumer, the Director of Community Engagement to First Presbyterian Church, traveled to Saudi Arabia and came back to Erie to share stories and pictures of his journey.

During his two week trip, Kumer visited with 35 Gannon alumni in 12 different cities.

The plan was to travel there and spend time with Gannon alumni in Saudi Arabia.

“I think it shows that we are really one global family. The people who are here, the people who are living in Saudi Arabia work. We have so many things in common. The need and desire to have a close family, the need and desire to have a close community,” said Megan Kelly, Director of Communications for First Presbyterian Church.

Members of the community also came to the church to watch the presentation.