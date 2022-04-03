One local church had a special way of saying thank you to those who donated to the crisis in Ukraine.

On Sunday, April 3, the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church hosted a special dinner.

For the past several weeks, they have been collecting donations at their warehouse on West 20th Street.

Those donations are then packed up and sent directly to the refugees fleeing the war torn country.

They prepared food for 450 people.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“It’s a blessing. We expected a lot of people to come and a lot of people came and that’s a good thing,” said Pavel Burdak, Event Organizer.

“This is amazing. When the Bible says ‘Love multiplies itself,’ this is evidence of it,” said Andrii Malin, Event Organizer.

They are still accepting donations at their warehouse.

For more information on what are most in need for, click here.