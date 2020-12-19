Local church in Millcreek helps the community with a drive-thru toy giveaway

One local church in Millcreek Township is helping the community get in the holiday spirit with a drive-thru toy giveaway.

Elevate Church has done many drive-thru events over the course of the pandemic including today’s giveaway.

The lead pastor at Elevate Church said this morning that cars started lining up as early as 6:30 a.m.

The pastor also said that it’s been a tough year for everyone and Elevate Church wanted to do something for those who may need a little bit of assistance this holiday season.

“It’s a little bit of a leg up for people that were struggling and maybe couldn’t do what they wanted to do and so that’s really why we’re doing what we’re doing,” said Colby Atkins, Lead Pastor at Elevate Church.

Atkins added that Elevate Church has helped give toys to thousands of children this Christmas.