Local church teams up with American Heart Association to distribute food to those in need

The American Heart Association along with one local church have teamed up to distribute food boxes that will feed over 10,000 people in need.

Food insecurity has become widespread since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friendship Baptist Church has partnered with six other churches to distribute boxes of healthy food through out Erie County.

The First Lady of Friendship Baptist Church said that members of the community can enjoy healthy meals thanks to the USDA farmers to families program.

“Being able to come to the church to get love, to get care, and even to get a food basket is showing that this is a safe place and that we are taking the precautions of social distancing, wearing masks, and I think people will probably feel very safe coming into this environment,” said Elaine Stanton, First Lady at Friendship Baptist Church.

The Farmers to Families food box program will continue every other Monday until December 23rd.